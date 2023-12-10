Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6,818.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

