Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,987,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

