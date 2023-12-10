Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 104,437 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,437 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $311.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

