Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

