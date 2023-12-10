Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.66. Approximately 16,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

ODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.00 million. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 247.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.4479419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

