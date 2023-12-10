Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 100,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,750.00.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 3.0 %

OM stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.17. 385,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,394. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.