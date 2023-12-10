Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Shares of OMG stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.25) on Wednesday. Oxford Metrics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.15.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Oxford Metrics’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

