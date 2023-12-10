PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,927. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

