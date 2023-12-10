PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

