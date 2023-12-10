PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Copa worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

