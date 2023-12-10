PDT Partners LLC Buys 11,993 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $112.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

