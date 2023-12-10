PDT Partners LLC Buys 17,433 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up approximately 0.8% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $224,834. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.0 %

GH opened at $25.74 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.