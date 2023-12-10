PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 329.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $262,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 54.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,099,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

