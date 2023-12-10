PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. monday.com accounts for 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of monday.com worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in monday.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

monday.com stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -514.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average is $164.11.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

