PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $461.07 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $576.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

