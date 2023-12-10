PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

