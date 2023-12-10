PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.