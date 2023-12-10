PDT Partners LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 368,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 522,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,487. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.