PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

