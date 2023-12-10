PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,173 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 77,861 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,000 shares of company stock worth $12,684,850. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

