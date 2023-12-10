PDT Partners LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,348.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,209. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.83.

Roku Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

