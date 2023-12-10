PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sanmina by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Sanmina by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sanmina by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sanmina by 3,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

