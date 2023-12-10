PDT Partners LLC Purchases 47,673 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for about 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,737,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,107 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,275.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,065,519 shares of company stock valued at $53,539,285. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $33.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

