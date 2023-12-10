PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $165.18 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.94 and a one year high of $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

