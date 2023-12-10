PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,212 shares during the period. Euronav makes up about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Euronav by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Euronav by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 26,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

EURN stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euronav

About Euronav

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.