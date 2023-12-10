PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.90.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $443.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $466.03.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

