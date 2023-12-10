PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,469 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

