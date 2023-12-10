PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $89,816,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

