PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $381.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -144.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average of $373.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

