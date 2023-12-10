PDT Partners LLC Sells 49,600 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,173.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,782 shares of company stock worth $2,565,789 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $33.39 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.13.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

