PDT Partners LLC Sells 881 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

MANH stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

