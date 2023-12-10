Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) vs. Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Head to Head Analysis

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) and Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peabody Energy and Colombia Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $4.98 billion 0.62 $1.30 billion $7.57 3.12 Colombia Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Colombia Energy Resources.

This table compares Peabody Energy and Colombia Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 22.47% 28.76% 17.36% Colombia Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Peabody Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Colombia Energy Resources has a beta of 9.13, meaning that its share price is 813% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peabody Energy and Colombia Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Colombia Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Colombia Energy Resources.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Colombia Energy Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Colombia Energy Resources

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district. The company was formerly known as Colombia Clean Power & Fuels, Inc. and changed its name to Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. in November 2011. Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Francisco, California.

