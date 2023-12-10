Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:PGSS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 165,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 38,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Get Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 497,032 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 53.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,031,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 357,355 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.