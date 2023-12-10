Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of One Stop Systems worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

