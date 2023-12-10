Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Data Storage worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Data Storage by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Data Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.17 on Friday. Data Storage Co. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

