Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

