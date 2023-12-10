Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ImmuCell worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ImmuCell Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

