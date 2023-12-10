Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Emissions Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong acquired 35,000 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,744.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

