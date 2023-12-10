Perritt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,079,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,630,345 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

