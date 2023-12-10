Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.65. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 50,650 shares traded.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

