Pineapple Financial Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL)

Pineapple Financial’s (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 11th. Pineapple Financial had issued 875,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $3,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Pineapple Financial Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of PAPL stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Pineapple Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Pineapple Financial Company Profile
