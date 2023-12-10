Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. 44,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 125,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef and mutton products; manufactures and sells ethanol fuel and fuel additives, including alcohol based clean fuel, liquid wax, arene, and biomass fuel; and produces formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, and methylal products, as well as vehicles gasoline and diesel products.

