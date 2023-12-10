Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
PODP opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £35.45 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.34. Pod Point Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21.75 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.44).
About Pod Point Group
