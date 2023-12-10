Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

PODP opened at GBX 23 ($0.29) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £35.45 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.34. Pod Point Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21.75 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.44).

Get Pod Point Group alerts:

About Pod Point Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

Receive News & Ratings for Pod Point Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pod Point Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.