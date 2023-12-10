Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Down 0.7%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 8,018 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Power Assets Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

About Power Assets

(Get Free Report)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.