Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Position Cut by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,560 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $57,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after buying an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,552,174.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $327,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619,957 shares in the company, valued at $103,482,853.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,061,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

