Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

