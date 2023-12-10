Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 6,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Protagenic Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTIX Free Report ) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

