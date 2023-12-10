Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 6,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.
Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Protagenic Therapeutics
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
