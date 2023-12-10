Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

