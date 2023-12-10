Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 15,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 47,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$11.74 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.95 million, a P/E ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

