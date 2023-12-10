Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.15.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

